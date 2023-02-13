Hinduja Global Solutions fixes record date for 3rd interim dividend
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS), a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 6,921.12 Cr., engages in the business of knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) and business process outsourcing (BPO). The firm is a global leader in business process management (BPM), digital customer experience, and consumer engagement. The corporation has said today that its Board of Directors has declared a record date for 3rd interim dividend in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the aforementioned purpose.
