Hinduja Global Solutions fixes record date for 3rd interim dividend

“HGS has an encouraging pipeline across key verticals for both onshore and offshore. To support the multi-lingual needs of US-based clients, we have set up a new center in Barranquilla, Colombia, and will look to scale in the next few quarters. We’re pleased to have Patrick Elliott join us as the new CEO for our UK operations. His extensive experience in the outsourcing business, especially in digital, and understanding of this region will be an asset to HGS as we look to drive higher growth in the UK market," Partha DeSarkar further added.