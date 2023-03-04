These stocks turning ex-dividend, ex-split next week. Do you own any?3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 05:19 PM IST
- Hinduja Global and FMCG major Marico will trade ex-dividend, while Gujarat Toolrooms, K.P. Energy Ltd, Rhetan TMT Ltd will turn stock split next week.
Ahead of the opening of the stock market next week, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering interim dividend and stock splits. Hinduja Global and FMCG major Marico will trade ex-dividend next week with respect to the interim dividends announced by both companies. While, Gujarat Toolrooms, K.P. Energy Ltd, Rhetan TMT Ltd will turn ex-stock split next week.
