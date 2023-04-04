HAL, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics: Top defence stocks to buy/hold1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 01:07 PM IST
- Key top defence stock picks of ICICI Securities are HAL, BEL, BDL
The increase in domestic procurement will directly benefit domestic players including defence PSUs and private players in terms of more order inflows during the year for major platforms & sub-systems/components, said ICICIDirect in a note.
