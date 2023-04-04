HAL, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics: Top defence stocks to buy/hold

“As per estimates, orders worth ₹5-6 lakh crore will be placed with Indian defence players in the next four to five years. Defence PSUs like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) are poised to do well considering they already have a strong order backlog of 3-4x of TTM revenues and a healthy pipeline of orders," the note stated.