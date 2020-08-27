MUMBAI: Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) tanked 13% on Thursday following reports that the central government plans to divest its 15% stake in the company through a public offering of shares.

At 1240 pm, shares of HAL traded at ₹1,023.45 apiece, down 13.1% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.47% to 39258 points.

The government will sell about 10% stake, with an option to sell a further 5% in the company, according to a stock exchange filing. At a floor price of ₹1,001 a share, the sale could fetch the Centre as much as ₹5,020 crore.

Retail investors will get a 5% discount on the offer price. The floor price is at a nearly 15% discount to HAL’s closing price of ₹1,177.80 on Wednesday.

Hindustan Aeronautics reported a fall of 1% net profit to ₹1,226 crore for the March ended quarter. Revenue rose 0.8% year-on-year to ₹10,239 crore.

Along with Hindustan Aeronautics, the government also plans to sell stake in Bharat Dynamics Ltd through an offer for sale (OFS) in the second quarter of this fiscal. The government is looking to raise ₹600-700 crore from its stake sale in Bharat Dynamics. The government holds 87.75% in the company.

According the latest shareholding data, the government of India holds 89.97% in the company, whereas the public holds 10.03%.





