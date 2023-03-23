HAL share price today plunges as govt to sell stake, launches OFS1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 10:39 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics shares plunged more than 5% on the BSE in early deals
Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) plunged more than 5% to ₹2,475 apiece on the BSE after the government launched offer for sale (OFS) to sell 3.5% stake in HAL at a floor price of ₹2,450 per share.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×