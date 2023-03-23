HAL share price today plunges as govt to sell stake, launches OFS

The OFS comprises of base issue size of 1.75% or 58.51 lakh shares, with an option to retain over-subscription of an equal quantum. "In the event the oversubscription option is exercised, the equity shares forming part of the base offer size and the oversubscription option will represent 3.50 per cent (1,17,03,563) equity shares of the company," HAL said in a regulatory filing.