Hindustan Aeronautics' healthy order book provides growth visibility, says InCred Equities; raises target price
Hindustan Aeronautics order book as of December 2023 was robust worth ₹84,800 crore, primarily driven by the production of helicopters and aircraft.
Hindustan Aeronautics share price has risen by more than 17% in 2024 so far and the company’s strong order book provides healthy revenue visibility with more potential upside for the stock, analysts said.
