Hindustan Aeronautics share price has risen by more than 17% in 2024 so far and the company’s strong order book provides healthy revenue visibility with more potential upside for the stock, analysts said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HAL’s order pipeline remains solid, but the order finalization timeline is critical to maintaining the growth momentum in FY24 and beyond, Dipen Vakil, Research Analyst at InCred Equities said in a report.

The brokerage maintained its ‘Add; rating on the stock and marginally raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 1.6% and 2.2% for FY25 and FY26. Based on FY26 EPS, it also raised the target price on HAL to ₹3,680 per share from ₹2,500 earlier, implying a P/E of 35x versus 25x earlier, considering the strong order pipeline, better working capital position and margin profile. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, delays in new orders, setbacks in aircraft delivery timeline and lower margins are believed to be the key downside risks.

“HAL plays a strategic role in India’s defence programme, being the major Indian company having specialization in aircraft manufacturing," the brokerage firm noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of December 2023, the order book of Hindustan Aeronautics was robust worth ₹84,800 crore, primarily driven by the production of helicopters and aircraft. Also, the Repair and Overhaul (ROH) order book stood at ₹28,300 crore, which is likely to remain strong as HAL engages in the lifelong maintenance of its own as well as other manufacturers' aircraft nationwide.

Moreover, the visibility on future orders remains strong wherein the orders for procurement of new platforms viz. Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Additional Su-30, AL31 FP Engines and RD-33 Engines and mid-life upgrade of Do-228 aircraft, aggregating to ₹55,000 crore, are in advanced stage of finalization and are likely to be received within the next three-to-six months, InCred Equities noted.

Also, orders for procurement of an additional 97 LCA Mk1A, 156 Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and 60 Utility Helicopter-Maritime (UHM), among others, aggregating to ₹1.6 lakh crore, have been approved by the Defence Acquisition Council and the orders against the same are likely within the next 18-24 months.

Meanwhile, in March 2024, in a major development, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) cleared the proposal to develop a 5th generation stealth fighter aircraft under the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. CCS has approved a sum of ₹15,000 crore.

Under this project, the Aeronautical Developmental Agency in partnership with HAL, will build around five prototypes in around five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 11:45 am, HAL share price was trading 3.00% lower at ₹3,269.90 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

