Hindustan Aeronautics OFS sees strong demand, oversubscribed 4.5 times1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 08:23 PM IST
The indicative price for the bids was Rs2,468.98, higher than the floor price of Rs2,450 per share
MUMBAI : The government's offer for sale (OFS) of a part of its stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, saw a strong demand from non-retail investors and was subscribed 4.5 times, according to data from the NSE on Thursday.
