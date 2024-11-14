Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹1,510 crore, revenue grows 6% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹1,510 crore, revenue grows 6% YoY

Ankit Gohel

  • Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results: HAL Q2FY25 revenue increased 6% to 5,976.3 crore from 5,635.7 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Results: HAL Q2 net profit rose 22.4% to 1,510.5 crore from 1,236.7 crore YoY.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the state-run defence company, reported a 22.4% rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY25 to 1,510.49 crore from 1,236.67 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Hindustan Aeronautics in Q2FY25 increased 6% to 5,976.29 crore from 5,635.70 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, HAL's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter ended September grew 7.3% to 1,640 crore from 1,527.7 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 27.4% from 27.1%, YoY.

HAL’s board of directors has also approved the appointment of Barenya Senapati, Director (Finance) as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

HAL Stock Price Update

Hindustan Aeronautics share price has seen a sharp fall of 30% from its 52-week high of 5,675.00 apiece hit on July 9, 2024. HAL shares have fallen over 8% in one month and more than 11% in the past three months.

However, the defence PSU stock has rallied 47% year-to-date (YTD) and has given multibagger returns of over 100% in one year and more than 480% in three years.

At 1:05 PM, HAL shares were trading 0.59% higher at 4,089.35 apiece on the BSE.

