Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) share price spiked over 4% to hit a record high on Friday with the company’s market capitalisation crossing ₹2 lakh crore for the first time.

HAL shares jumped as much as 4.56% to a new high ₹3,038.60 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in HAL shares today comes after UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating as it believes the company is a credible defence compounder in the making. The foreign brokerage has a target price of ₹3,600 per share on HAL, implying an upside of 23.88% from Thursday’s closing price.

HAL has a $10 billion-plus order book and UBS thinks it could benefit from $60 billion of more defence aircraft orders from now till FY28E, of which $16 billion have already been approved and $40 billion-plus with higher local content should be awarded in the next 5-7 years.

HAL’s order book stood at ₹80,000 crore in FY23 and UBS expects the defence PSU to triple its order book to ₹2.4 lakh crore in FY26 led by increased defence expenditure.

“We expect the depletion of India's military aircraft strength in the coming few years, geopolitics and a need for greater aircraft availability to accelerate ordering and lead to a manufacturing ramp-up at HAL versus the past decade," UBS said in a report.

HAL recently expanded its Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft manufacturing capacity from 8 to 16 per year and is working on expanding it further to 24.

“It has also expanded its rotary wing platform's manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand for locally designed and manufactured aircraft. We believe consensus estimates have not yet built in faster order completions, HAL's ability to ramp up production and improved manufacturing value add," UBS said.

UBS forecasts FY23-26E 16% and 18% top-line and net income CAGRs for HAL with a 20% ROE, implying a stable gross margins, despite an adverse revenue mix (faster growth in manufacturing revenue impacts margins), as it expects higher local content and lower staff costs to support EBITDA margins.

“We believe HAL is on course to re-rate by a similar magnitude to BHEL in the past decade, if it gets its execution right," said the brokerage firm.

HAL shares have risen more than 17% in one month and over 54% in the past three months.

At 10:20 am, HAL shares were trading 3.93% higher at ₹3,020.00 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market-cap of ₹2.01 lakh crore.

