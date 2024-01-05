Hindustan Aeronautics share price jumps over 4% to a record high; market-cap surpasses ₹2 lakh crore for first time
HAL’s order book stood at ₹80,000 crore in FY23 and UBS expects the defence PSU to triple its order book to ₹2.4 lakh crore in FY26 led by increased defence expenditure.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) share price spiked over 4% to hit a record high on Friday with the company’s market capitalisation crossing ₹2 lakh crore for the first time.
