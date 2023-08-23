Hindustan Aeronautics share price: Here's why stock hit new 52-week high ahead of Chandrayaan landing2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 02:41 PM IST
HAL share price rises as Vikram lander expected to land on the moon today. HAL stock up 6% in the past three sessions.
HAL share news today: Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price rose 3.5% to hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday's session as HAL manufactured Vikram lander, part of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is expected to land on the moon today. Hindustan Aeronautics' stock has risen for the past three sessions in a row, gaining 6%. HAL share price today opened at ₹3,914.95 apiece on BSE, and touched intraday high at ₹4,034 and low at ₹3,899.
