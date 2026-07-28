Where are HCC shares headed in 2027?

The infrastructure sector has delivered mixed performance over the past year despite continued government spending on roads, railways, metros, and other projects.
Companies with strong balance sheets, healthy order books, and consistent execution have generally performed well. Those with slower execution, margin pressures, or high debt have underperformed.
Although the sector's long-term outlook remains positive, investors have become more selective, favouring businesses that can consistently convert orders into revenue and earnings growth rather than turnaround stories.
Let’s take a look at a reputed company in the space, Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd (HCC), and where the stock could be in 2027.
Before we delve into all the details, let’s tell you a little about the company itself.
About HCC
HCC is one of India's leading infrastructure engineering and construction companies, with expertise in transportation, hydroelectric, nuclear, water, and urban infrastructure projects.