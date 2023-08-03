The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, August 4, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, August 4, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
Piramal Enterprises, Hindustan Copper, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals Limited are the three stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Friday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.
Piramal Enterprises, Hindustan Copper, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals Limited are the three stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Friday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.
‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.
No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.
Meanwhile, on August 3, frontline indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the red for the third consecutive session amid weak global cues as sharp gains in the US bonds yields and dollar weighed on stock market sentiment.
Meanwhile, on August 3, frontline indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the red for the third consecutive session amid weak global cues as sharp gains in the US bonds yields and dollar weighed on stock market sentiment.
Sensex opened 232 points lower at 65,550.82 against the previous close of 65,782.78. The index cracked 820 points to hit the intraday low of 64,963.08 before closing the day with a loss of 542 points, or 0.82 per cent, at 65,240.68. The Nifty ended the day at 19,381.65, down 145 points, or 0.74 per cent. ICICI Bank ended as the top drag on the Sensex index, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sensex opened 232 points lower at 65,550.82 against the previous close of 65,782.78. The index cracked 820 points to hit the intraday low of 64,963.08 before closing the day with a loss of 542 points, or 0.82 per cent, at 65,240.68. The Nifty ended the day at 19,381.65, down 145 points, or 0.74 per cent. ICICI Bank ended as the top drag on the Sensex index, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries.