A total of five stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, August 10, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the five stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Thursday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, domestic market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher during today's sessions over late-session buying activity just one day before the monetary policy outcome. The three-day meeting of the six members of the MPC of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started on August 8 will conclude tomorrow.

Sensex opened 36 points lower at 65,810.96 against the previous close of 65,846.50. The index remained in the red for the most part of the day, falling 402 points to hit the intraday low of 65,444.38. Fag end buying saved the index from ending in the red.

Sensex closed 149 points, or 0.23 per cent, higher at 65,995.81 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,632.55, up 62 points, or 0.32 per cent. Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.39 per cent while the Smallcap index ended with a gain of 0.57 per cent.

