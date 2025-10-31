Hindustan Copper declares board meeting date to announce Q2 results 2025

The board of directors of Hindustan Copper Ltd is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 to consider and approve Q2 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

"….a meeting of the Board of Directors of Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) will be held on 11.11.2025 to, inter alia, consider and approve Statements of Financial Results of HCL (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.09.2025," said the firm in an exchange filing.

Hindustan Copper reported a more than 18% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹134.28 crore in the June quarter of FY26, buoyed by higher revenue streams. The copper ore mining company had recorded a net profit of ₹113.40 crore during the same April-June period of the previous financial year, 2024-25.

As indicated in their exchange filing, the total income of Hindustan Copper rose to ₹526.65 crore in the first quarter, compared to ₹500.44 crore for the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

The company's expenses amounted to ₹347.29 crore, slightly up from ₹346.32 crore in Q1 of FY25.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results LIVE: Maruti Suzuki shares trade ahead of earnings

The consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 2025 incorporate earnings from subsidiary Chhattisgarh Copper Limited (CCL) and joint venture Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL).

As a part of the Ministry of Mines, Hindustan Copper possesses all operating mining leases for copper ore in India.

According to the information on its website, the company is currently focused on the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore to produce and sell copper concentrate.

Hindustan Copper operates copper mines located in Malanjkhand (Madhya Pradesh), Khetri (Rajasthan), and Ghatsila (Jharkhand). It has a primary smelter and refinery in Ghatsila (Jharkhand), secondary smelting and refining operations in Jhagadia (Gujarat), and a continuous cast copper wire rod plant in Taloja (Maharashtra).

Advertisement

Hindustan Copper share price today Hindustan Copper share price today opened at ₹348.25 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹350, and an intraday low of ₹340.95 per share.

According to Ruchit Jain, VP - Equity Technical Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Hindustan Copper share price had seen a sharp rally in the month of September from ₹230 to high of ₹365. The sharp upmove led to overbought momentum readings and hence, prices have entered into a consolidation phase in last three weeks. The short and medium term trend remains positive till prices are above their 20 DEMA and 50 DEMA supports which are placed around ₹330 and ₹310, respectively.

Advertisement

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Hindustan Copper has formed a 69-week-long cup and handle pattern and is now on the verge of a bullish breakout above the ₹360– ₹365 zone. The right side of the pattern is showing strong price tightness, indicating absorption and preparation for a breakout. A decisive move above this resistance zone with high volumes will confirm the breakout and likely attract institutional participation. Once confirmed, the stock has the potential to rally toward ₹500 levels in the coming weeks, supported by favourable momentum indicators and strong underlying structure.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.