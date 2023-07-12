A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, July 13, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, Manappuram Finance, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are the six stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Thursday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed lower on Wednesday, July 12, snapping their two-day winning run with the Sensex closing 224 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 65,393.90, and the Nifty50 ending at 19,384.30, down 55 points, or 0.28 per cent.

Shares of HDFC twins, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank ended as the top drags on the Sensex index. It was the last trading day of HDFC stock as after its merger with HDFC Bank, it will be replaced by JSW Steel in the Sensex index and by LTIMindtree in the Nifty50 index on July 13.

