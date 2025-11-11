Mint Market
Hindustan Copper Q2 Results: Profit grows 85% YoY to ₹186 crore on increased income

Hindustan Copper on Tuesday posted around 85 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at 186.02 crore for September quarter FY26, on account of increased income.

PTI
Published11 Nov 2025, 05:59 PM IST
It had clocked a net profit of 101.67 crore in July-September period of FY25, the state-owned company said in an exchange filing.

During the period, the company saw its income grow to 728.95 crore from 550.05 crore in the second quarter a year ago.

Expenses stood 480.32 crore as against 414.73 crore in the year-ago quarter.

About the company

Under Ministry of Mines, Hindustan Copper is in exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore to produce and sell copper concentrate.

The company operates copper mines at Malanjkhand (Madhya Pradesh), Khetri (Rajasthan) and Ghatsila (Jharkhand). It has facilities of a primary smelter and refinery at Ghatsila (Jharkhand), secondary smelter and refining facilities at Jhagadia (Gujarat), and a Continuous Cast Copper Wire Rod plant at Taloja (Maharashtra).

As per the company website, operations at the Jhagadia and Ghatsila smelting/refining facilities have been suspended since 2019 due to business considerations.

 
 
