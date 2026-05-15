Hindustan Copper Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 137% YoY to ₹444 crore; board recommends final dividend of ₹1.86 for FY26

Hindustan Copper Q4 results 2026: Hindustan Copper, on Friday, 15 May, reported a 137.3% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its March quarter (Q4FY26) consolidated profit to ₹444.27 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹187.18 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,156.08 crore, up 58% from ₹731.40 crore in Q4FY25.

EBITDA for the quarter jumped 111% YoY to ₹660.26 crore in Q4FY26, while EBITDA margin expanded to 57.1% from 40.2% YoY.

For the full financial year 2026 (FY26), the company's consolidated profit rose by 97.5% YoY to ₹918.54 crore from ₹465.12 crore in FY25, while revenue from operations jumped 48.6% YoY to ₹3,077.92 crore.

On a standalone basis, the company's profit came at ₹444.06 crore, up 133% from ₹190.54 crore in the same quarter in 2025. Standalone revenue rose by 58% YoY to ₹1,156.08 crore in Q4FY26.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Copper's board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.86 per share of the face value of ₹5 each for FY26, in addition to an interim dividend of ₹1 per share paid on 5 March this year.

The board also recommended the issuance and allotment of secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures or bonds on a private placement basis up to ₹500 crore.