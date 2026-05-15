Hindustan Copper Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps 137% YoY to ₹444 crore; board recommends final dividend of ₹1.86 for FY26

Hindustan Copper Q4 results 2026: Hindustan Copper, on Friday, 15 May, reported a 137.3% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its March quarter (Q4FY26) consolidated profit to ₹444.27 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹187.18 crore.

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Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,156.08 crore, up 58% from ₹731.40 crore in Q4FY25.

EBITDA for the quarter jumped 111% YoY to ₹660.26 crore in Q4FY26, while EBITDA margin expanded to 57.1% from 40.2% YoY.

For the full financial year 2026 (FY26), the company's consolidated profit rose by 97.5% YoY to ₹918.54 crore from ₹465.12 crore in FY25, while revenue from operations jumped 48.6% YoY to ₹3,077.92 crore.

On a standalone basis, the company's profit came at ₹444.06 crore, up 133% from ₹190.54 crore in the same quarter in 2025. Standalone revenue rose by 58% YoY to ₹1,156.08 crore in Q4FY26.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Copper's board recommended a final dividend of ₹1.86 per share of the face value of ₹5 each for FY26, in addition to an interim dividend of ₹1 per share paid on 5 March this year.

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The board also recommended the issuance and allotment of secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures or bonds on a private placement basis up to ₹500 crore.

Moreover, the board recommended raising funds by the issuance of shares through qualified institutional placements (QlP) of 9,69,76,680 shares in one or more tranches.



Hindustan Copper share price ended 5.97% lower at ₹570.35 on the BSE on Friday.