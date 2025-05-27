Hindustan Copper Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹187 crore, revenue up 30% YoY; Dividend declared

Hindustan Copper Q4 Results: State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd on Tuesday reported a 51.8 per cent increase in consolidated profit at ₹189.48 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had posted consolidated profit of ₹124.75 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company during the fourth quarter rose to ₹777.28 crore, over ₹585.22 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a regulatory filing.

The total expenses of the company during the quarter under review rose to ₹518.75 crore, over ₹401.49 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindustan Copper is a Mini-Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the administrative control of the mines ministry. It is the only company in the country engaged in copper ore mining and holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country.

The company operates copper mines at Malanjkhand (Madhya Pradesh), Khetri (Rajasthan) and Ghatsila (Jharkhand). It has facilities of a primary smelter and refinery at Ghatsila, secondary smelter and refining facilities at Jhagadia (Gujarat), and a continuous cast copper wire rod plant at Taloja (Maharashtra).

Operations at the Jhagadia and Ghatsila smelting/refining facilities have been suspended since 2019 due to business considerations.

The operations at the Taloja plant are currently limited to third-party tolling activities.