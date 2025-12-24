Hindustan Copper share price hits 52-week high, rises 70% in YTD. Here's why

Hindustan Copper share price extended its bull run for the fifth straight session and touched a new 52-week high of ₹430.50 within a few minutes of the early morning session on Wednesday. Hindustan Copper share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹418 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹430.50, rising 5% in the Opening Bell. After reaching ₹368.20 per share levels on Wednesday last week, the metal stock has been rising for the last five consecutive sessions, logging nearly 17% in these days.

According to stock market experts, the Hindustan Copper share price is rising due to the surge in copper prices in global commodity markets. They said that the market is discounting the margin benefit accruing to the company from its short-term buffer stock. They said that rising buzz for the EV and AI is expected to enhance the demand for copper in the future and tagged Hindustan Copper shares as an ideal ‘buy on dips’ stock in 2026.

Why is Hindustan Copper share price skyrocketing? On why the Hindustan Copper share price is skyrocketing, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental stock analyst, said, “Hindustan Copper share price is rising as the market is discounting the margin benefit it would be getting on its buffer stock due to the sudden rise in copper prices. This benefit is expected to boost the company's income in the upcoming quarters, leading to strong quarterly numbers.”

Expecting the bull run to continue in Hindustan Copper share price, Sandeep Pandey, Co-founder of Basav Capital, said, “Hindustan Copper share price is rising due to the rising buzz in the EV and AI segment. These two segments have driven demand for Copper, which in turn has fueled copper prices across bourses. This trend is expected to continue as EV batteries require copper bars, whereas AI requires copper for semiconductor manufacturing. So, Hindustan Copper shares are expected to remain an ideal buy on dips stock in the year 2026.”

Hindustan Copper share price target 2026 Expecting the bull run to continue further, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Hindustan Copper share price is expected to rise in the near-term. So, those who have this metal stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the scrip, keeping a stop loss at ₹408 for the short-term target of ₹450.”

Tagging Hindustan Copper shares as a portfolio stock for 2026, Sandeep Pandey of Basav Capital, said, “The metal stock may become highly bullish after breaking above ₹475 on a closing basis. Therefore, those with a long-term perspective are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹385 for the immediate target of ₹475 and the medium-term target of ₹540. On breaking above ₹540, we may soon see the metal stock touching ₹600 apiece levels in 2026 itself.”

Hindustan Copper share price history In one month, Hindustan Copper share price has risen from ₹313.30 to ₹430.50 apiece, logging over 35% rise. In the last six months, the metal stock has risen by over 65%. Meanwhile, the Hindustan Copper share price has shot up from ₹247.39 per share to ₹430.50, logging an over 70% year-to-date rally.