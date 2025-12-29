Hindustan Copper share price jumps 11% on silver, copper price rally; m-cap surpasses ₹50,000 crore

Published29 Dec 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Hindustan Copper share price jumped 11.21% to 527.05, extended rally for a seventh consecutive session on Monday, December 29, led by copper prices hitting fresh highs in global markets.

Overall, the stock has surged an impressive 48.35% in just seven trading sessions.

This strong rally highlights increasing investor appetite for metal stocks—especially copper-linked names—driven by rising global prices and supportive macroeconomic conditions.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

