Hindustan Copper share price jumps nearly 4% after strong Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Hindustan Copper share price jumped nearly 4% on Monday, 18 May, after the firm reported strong Q4 results. State-run Hindustan Copper reported a sharp 137.3% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹444.27 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, driven by strong growth in revenue.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹187.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations during the March quarter rose 58% to ₹1,156 crore, compared with ₹731.40 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹1.86 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.
The board also approved the raising of up to ₹500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.
Furthermore, the company obtained board approval to raise funds through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of up to 9.69 crore equity shares to finance capital expenditures and expansion plans authorised by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).
Hindustan Copper operates as a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Mines and is the sole company in India engaged in copper ore mining, possessing all active copper mining leases in the nation.
Hindustan Copper share price today opened at ₹579.05 per share on the BSE, touched an intraday high of ₹592 per share, and an intraday low of ₹574.65 per share.
According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the Hindustan Copper share price has opened on a positive note and is holding on to the opening gains. Prices have taken support on the 20-day moving average around 560, which remains a key support. Until it holds, the short-term trend remains positive. On the flip side, 620-630 is immediate resistance.
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