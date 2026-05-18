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Hindustan Copper share price jumps nearly 4% after strong Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Hindustan Copper share price rose nearly 4% following a 137.3% increase in Q4 net profit to 444.27 crore. Revenue surged 58% to 1,156 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of 1.86 per share and approved raising up to 500 crore through non-convertible debentures.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated18 May 2026, 09:38 AM IST
Hindustan Copper share price jumps nearly 4% after strong Q4 results
Hindustan Copper share price jumps nearly 4% after strong Q4 results(Pixabay)
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Hindustan Copper share price jumped nearly 4% on Monday, 18 May, after the firm reported strong Q4 results. State-run Hindustan Copper reported a sharp 137.3% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to 444.27 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, driven by strong growth in revenue.

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The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 187.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations during the March quarter rose 58% to 1,156 crore, compared with 731.40 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of 1.86 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

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The board also approved the raising of up to 500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Furthermore, the company obtained board approval to raise funds through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of up to 9.69 crore equity shares to finance capital expenditures and expansion plans authorised by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

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Hindustan Copper operates as a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Mines and is the sole company in India engaged in copper ore mining, possessing all active copper mining leases in the nation.

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Hindustan Copper share price today

Hindustan Copper share price today opened at 579.05 per share on the BSE, touched an intraday high of 592 per share, and an intraday low of 574.65 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the Hindustan Copper share price has opened on a positive note and is holding on to the opening gains. Prices have taken support on the 20-day moving average around 560, which remains a key support. Until it holds, the short-term trend remains positive. On the flip side, 620-630 is immediate resistance.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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