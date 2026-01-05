Hindustan Copper share price jumps over 5% to 16-year high on metal rally, up 150% since September lows

State-owned Hindustan Copper continued to trade higher for the third straight session during Monday's intraday deals on January 5, with the stock rising 5.2% to ₹570 apiece — the highest level since February 2010. The sustained rally in global copper prices keeps the domestically-focused mining company on investors’ radar.

The benchmark three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange climbed 2.86% to $12,826.5 a ton.

Earlier in the day, the contract rose as much as 3.28%, approaching last year’s record of $12,960, as traders ramped up supplies to the US amid fears that the country may impose tariffs on the industrial metal, tightening availability at major trading hubs such as London and Shanghai.

The rally also drew support after hundreds of miners went on strike at Capstone Copper's Mantoverde copper and gold mine in northern Chile after negotiations between the main union and the company on new labour contracts broke down.

Supply concerns continued to intensify going into 2026, as mine disruptions and regional dislocations under US tariffs bolstered copper’s record-setting rally over the past year.

Meanwhile, traders assessed the impact of the US attack on Venezuela that resulted in the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro, although Venezuela is not a significant player in the global copper market.

Last year, copper gained more than 40%, marking its strongest annual performance since 2009, as per a Bloomberg report driven by supply shortfalls, robust demand, and heightened trade-related concerns.

Hindustan Copper shares deliver over 150% return from Sept lows The sharp rally in industrial metals has kept Hindustan Copper's share price in focus, as rising prices could potentially expand the company’s margins and revenue outlook, given that it holds around two-fifths of India’s copper ore reserves and resources.

From its September lows of ₹226.70 per share, the stock has staged a strong comeback, soaring 151% since then. It has significantly outpaced broader benchmark indices and emerged as the top performer among Nifty metal stocks during the recent bull run.

Apart from rising copper prices, other catalysts include better-than-expected performance in the September quarter, expansion plans involving capacity growth, and strategic resource development, which have further aided investor sentiment, helping the stock finish 2025 with a solid 109% gain.

The rally also contributed to a 385% surge in three years and nearly an 800% jump over five years.

(With inputs from Reuters)