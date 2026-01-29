Hindustan Copper share price skyrockets 18% as copper prices hit record high amid 7% rally: More gains ahead?

Hindustan Copper share price: Following a sharp 7% surge in the copper prices, shares of mini-ratna PSU Hindustan Copper skyrocketed 18% to hit a fresh 52-week high in Thursday's trading session. Rising for the fourth day in a row, Hindustan Copper share price has recorded a cumulative 40% surge during this period.

The metal stock rose to ₹745 on the NSE today, with trading volumes remaining higher than usual, as copper spiked 6.7% in the international market to $13,967 a ton on the London Metal Exchange. On the MCX too, copper prices hit a fresh peak of ₹1432.35 per kg, up 8.4%.

What's driving copper prices? The growing global spending on data centres, robotics and power infrastructure is boosting the demand for copper as it is a vital metal for electrification, power grids, electric vehicles, and renewable energy sectors. This increased demand is colliding with structural supply constraints, thus boosting the copper prices.

New copper mines take many years to develop, and ore grades are declining, said Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead, VT Markets, adding that this creates an environment where even moderate increases in demand can lead to acceleration in price.

Additionally, a sinking US dollar, rising demand for real, physical assets, and elevated geopolitical tensions amid volatile policies of the Trump administration have given a leg up to commodities as a whole.

Hindustan Copper: A stock to buy? This surge in base metals, including copper, has boded well for Hindustan Copper shares that have extended their bull run from 2025 into this year as well. Hindustan Copper share price zoomed 109.54% last year, and has added another 42% on a month-to-date basis.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS, said that Hindustan Copper has moved into a new phase of market recognition as investors increasingly price in its strategic relevance to India’s industrial and energy transition.

Rising domestic copper demand driven by power, renewables, EVs and infrastructure, combined with improved visibility on mine expansion and resource additions, has strengthened the company’s long-term narrative, he said.

The recent re-rating, according to him, has shifted how investors view Hindustan Cooper now. "From a legacy PSU miner, Hindustan Copper has now become a critical domestic copper supplier, supported by firm global copper prices and structurally tight supply conditions," opined Dasani.

He believes that while near-term volatility or consolidation is possible after the sharp run-up, long-duration base breakouts typically signal the start of a structural trend.

Commenting on the technical outlook for Hindustan Copper, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Hindustan Copper Limited is trading in an extreme momentum phase, having extended nearly 13 times its 14-day ATR above the 50-day EMA and significantly away from the rising 10-week moving average.

Jain said that this degree of stretch signals strong trend persistence but also rising mean-reversion risk. Therefore, instead of attempting to predict a top, he advised adopting a momentum-management approach.

"The prudent strategy here is to trail stops rather than exit prematurely. A trailing stop near 700 offers a logical reference to protect gains while allowing the trend to mature. As long as the price holds above this level, momentum remains in force. Stops should be actively revised on a day-to-day basis, as any sharp violation would signal trend exhaustion and accelerated profit booking," he recommended.

