Midcap stock gains over 7% after net profit jumps two-folds in September quarter; do you own?
The mining major reported over two-fold jump in net profit at ₹60.70 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to ₹25.87 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of Hindustan Copper gained more than seven per cent on Monday, November 13, after the public-sector undertaking (PSU) announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday. The mining major reported over two-fold jump in net profit at ₹60.70 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to ₹25.87 crore in the year-ago period.
