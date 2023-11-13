Shares of Hindustan Copper gained more than seven per cent on Monday, November 13, after the public-sector undertaking (PSU) announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday. The mining major reported over two-fold jump in net profit at ₹60.70 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to ₹25.87 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Copper has manufacturing facilities for vertical copper production and is primarily engaged in the business of mining and processing of copper ore. The state-run company's consolidated income of the company during the July-September period increased to ₹392.55 crore, over ₹234 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated operating profit surged by 158 per cent to ₹82.64 crore in the September quarter compared to ₹32.03 crore in the year-ago quarter. Hindustan Copper’s sales volume jumped 49 per cent in the September quarter over the last year.

The company also reported a growth on the production front in the quarter-under-review as the mine production from copper ore increased 13 per cent year-on-year. (YoY). The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹0.63, marking an increase of 133.3 per cent YoY.

On Monday, shares of Hindustan Copper opened at ₹151.95 and gained 7.66 per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹163.60, against a 52-week high of ₹174.70 apiece on the BSE. The PSU commands a market capitalisation of ₹15,665.79 crore and emerged as one the top gainers on BSE today.

Looking at the company's recent stock performance, Hindustan Copper delivered a negative return of -1 per cent in the last week. However, over a longer period, the stock has shown strong growth, with a return of 37.25 per cent in the last 6 months and 31.61 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex closed lower on Monday amid mixed global cues as elevated US treasury yields and the dollar dented the risk appetite of investors. The indices opened lower and traded in the negative territory throughout the session.

Nifty 50 closed at 19,443.55, down 82 points, or 0.42 per cent, while the Sensex closed the day with a loss of 326 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 64,933.87. Shares of Hindustan Copper settled 8.04 per cent higher at ₹162 on the BSE.

