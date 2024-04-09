Hindustan Copper shares rise 9%, largest single-day rise since December 2023; what's driving the rally?
Hindustan Copper stock is no longer under the F&O ban for today's trading session, allowing for new positions to be initiated in the stock.
Hindustan Copper shares surged by up to 9 per cent on Tuesday, marking its largest single-day increase since December 2023. Additionally, the stock is no longer under the F&O ban for today's trading session, allowing for new positions to be initiated in the stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started