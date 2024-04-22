Hindustan Copper shares spike over 8% to 13-year high as metal price nears $10,000
Hindustan Copper shares surged by 8.25% to ₹394 apiece, reaching the highest level since November 2010. The company benefits from rising copper prices and is well-positioned with infrastructure. Global copper prices hit a 2-year high due to manufacturing activity rebound.
Hindustan Copper, a state-owned mining company focused on extracting copper ore in India, witnessed a significant surge in its shares, climbing 8.25% to ₹394 apiece during today's intraday session, marking its highest level since November 2010.
