Hindustan Copper stock spikes 6% as copper prices hit 11-month high
Hindustan Copper is poised to benefit from the surge in global copper prices. It is the only company mining copper ore in India with fully developed infrastructure facilities. The company holds mining lease for more than 80% of the country’s copper reserves.
Hindustan Copper, a state-owned company engaged in mining copper ore in India, saw its shares zoom 6% to ₹249 apiece in today's early trade, snapping a 5-day losing streak after copper prices rose sharply as investors bet on a drop in global supply.
