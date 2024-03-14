Hindustan Copper stock spikes 6% as copper prices hit 11-month high

Hindustan Copper , a state-owned company engaged in mining copper ore in India, saw its shares zoom 6% to ₹249 apiece in today's early trade, snapping a 5-day losing streak after copper prices rose sharply as investors bet on a drop in global supply.

On Wednesday, copper prices surged to their highest level in 11 months, climbing by 3.1%, following a meeting in Beijing where officials from at least 15 Chinese plants discussed potential measures, including the possibility of production cuts. This sharp increase led to one of the busiest trading days on the London Metal Exchange in years, ending a period of stagnant trading, according to Bloomberg's report.

Chinese smelters, facing a crisis due to the significant drop in treatment and refining charges, are considering potential output cuts as they heavily rely on imported raw materials, Bloomberg noted.

However, no concrete decisions were made during the meeting, and specific measures will be disclosed at a later date, sources familiar with the matter informed Bloomberg.

Among the discussed potential measures are project delays and a greater emphasis on copper scrap as a raw material rather than concentrate, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources due to the private nature of the discussions.

Additionally, copper has benefited from expectations that the Federal Reserve might conclude its cycle of interest rate hikes, with traders anticipating a shift towards monetary easing possibly as early as June. This rally in copper prices, which began in mid-February, has brought an end to a period of stagnant trading, as outlined in the report.

Hindustan Copper is poised to benefit from the surge in global copper prices. It is the only company mining copper ore in India with fully developed infrastructure facilities. The company holds mining lease for more than 80% of the country’s copper reserves.

Going forward, the spike in demand from the power sector in view of the government's thrust on renewable energy and the increasing demand from households for consumer durables will increase the demand for copper in India.

Manufacturers of hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) will also augment the consumption of copper, as EVs use four times more copper than traditional internal combustion engines.

The projected demand for copper due to EVs is expected to increase by around 1.7 million tonnes by 2027. Copper demand is also expected to increase further in the health sector due to its biocidal properties.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

