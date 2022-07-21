Hindustan Foods shares rally 16%, hit 52-week high after 1:5 stock split2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 09:58 AM IST
- Hindustan Foods has fixed the record date for its stock split or sub division of equity shares on July 22
Shares of Hindustan Foods Ltd rallied more than 16%, hitting a 52-week high of ₹479 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early deals as the company started trading ex-split, a day ahead of its record date for stock split in the ratio of 1:5. Earlier this month, the company announced that it has fixed the record date for its sub division of shares on Friday, July 22, 2022.