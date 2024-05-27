Hindustan Petroleum announces record date for bonus shares; check details

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has set Friday, June 21, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio, the Maharatna oil major announced on May 27.
"The Board of the Company has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1 :2 i.e., one bonus equity share of~ 10 each for every two existing equity shares of ~ 10 each fully paid up to the Members of the Company as on the Record Date i.e. Friday, 21' 1 June 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders through the process of Postal Ballot (e-Voting) administered by CDSL which commenced from 9.00AM on Monday May 13, 2024 and expires at5.00 PM on Tuesday, June 11, 2024," the company said in an exchange filing.
Also read: HPCL , BPCL, IOC share price decline 9-15% from their 52-week high: Buy, Sell, or Hold the stocks post soft Q4 results?
HPCL is preparing to issue bonus shares for the third time in seven years. In 2016, the company distributed bonus shares at a 2:1 ratio, giving shareholders two free shares for every one they held. The following year, HPCL approved another bonus issue at a 1:2 ratio.
Bonus shares are additional shares given to shareholders at no extra cost. This strategy is used to leverage the company's free reserves, enhance its Earnings Per Share (EPS), increase paid-up capital, and reduce reserves.
To qualify for HPCL's bonus shares, investors must purchase the stock before the ex-date. Shares bought on or after this date will not be eligible for the bonus shares.
On May 9, the company reported a 25% year-over-year decline in its consolidated net profit for Q4 FY24, amounting to ₹2,709 crore, due to lower refining margins and increased costs.
However, it reported significant sequential profit growth, surpassing market expectations. The ₹2 per litre reduction in petrol and diesel retail prices, effective from March 15, also influenced earnings, though to a lesser extent.
Also read: Suzlon Energy: Anand Rathi bullish on turnaround story, retains 'buy' rating
The oil marketing company's (OMC) consolidated total income increased by 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.22 lakh crore in Q4 FY24.
The shares of HPCL ended Monday's trading session in green, was up 2.31 per cent higher. The stock closed at ₹556 per share on May 27, against previous close at ₹543.35 on Friday last week.
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!