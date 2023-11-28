Hindustan Petroleum share price gains more than 5%, scales 52 week high. IOCL, BPCL gain up to 4% as crude tumbles
2Stock Market Today- Hindustan Petroleum share price gained more than 4% while Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation gained more than 1.5% as falling crude prices lifted their marketing margin outlook. The Refining margins are also rebounding improving earnings prospects.
The share prices of Oil Marketing companies as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) saw smart gains on Tuesday with decline in Crude oil prices. While Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price with gains of more than 5% scaled 52 week highs in morning trades, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat petroleum corporation stock price also gained up to 4.0% on the BSE.
