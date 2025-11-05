Hindustan Petroleum to TD Power: These 5 dividend stocks to trade ex-date tomorrow. Details here

Dividend payout: Around five companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on November 6, 2025. Under India’s T+1 settlement system, investors buying shares on the record date (November 6) will not qualify for the dividend. Only shareholders who hold the stock by November 4 will be eligible to receive the payout.

What is ex-date? The ex-date (or ex-dividend date) is the key cutoff that decides which shareholders qualify for a company’s announced dividend. Investors who purchase the stock on or after this date will not receive the dividend — only those holding the shares before the ex-date are eligible for it.

Dividends play a key role as they offer shareholders a steady source of income and indicate the company’s financial strength and profitability. It represent a company’s method of rewarding its shareholders. They are a portion of the company’s profits distributed to investors as a return on their equity investment. These payouts may be issued as final, interim, or special dividends.

These 5 dividend stocks to trade ex-date tomorrow - Hindustan Petroleum Corporation The company had announced an interim dividend of ₹5 on October 29. The ex-date for dividend payout has been set as November 6.

Nippon The company had announced an interim dividend of ₹9 on October 30. The ex-date for dividend payout is November 6.

TD Power System The company had announced an interim dividend of ₹1 on October 30. The ex-date for dividend payout is fixed as November 6.

Vaibhav Global The company had announced an interim dividend of ₹1.50 on October 30. The ex-date for dividend payout was set as November 6.

Share India The company had announced an interim dividend of ₹0.40 on October 20. The ex-date for dividend payout is November 6.