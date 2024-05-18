Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Hero MotoCorp among stocks to benefit from heavy monsoon: Report
Stocks of Indian firms that earn a large chunk of their revenues from the nation’s hinterland are showing signs of a revival, as traders bet that bountiful monsoon rains will lead to better crop yields and boost rural demand.
