HUL: From market darling to mature giant—can growth catch up?
Summary
As growth slows and margins tighten, Hindustan Unilever bets on a strategy reset, premium categories, and acquisitions to prove it still deserves its rich valuation.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reached nine out of every ten Indian households. Its 50-plus brands dominate their categories, and for decades investors treated the stock like a savings plan: buy, hold, collect dividends, and let compounding do the work.
