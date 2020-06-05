Shares of Hindustan Unilever were down -0.52% at 09:50 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Hindustan Unilever shares traded -0.52% lower at ₹2109.20, giving it a market capitalization of ₹4,95,531.85 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.60% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was up 0.3%. Among related stocks, DABUR rose 0.01%, MARICO fell 0.6%, and GODREJCP fell 0.21%.

At day's low, Hindustan Unilever shares fell as much as -0.53% to ₹2109.00, after opening at ₹2121.00. Hindustan Unilever shares had closed at ₹2120.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2109.00 to ₹2130.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Hindustan Unilever shares had a 52-week high of ₹2614.0 on Apr 08, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1660.0 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Hindustan Unilever shares have traded in a range of ₹1902.30 to ₹2148.60 while in the last week, between ₹2070.00 to ₹2148.60. 9958 shares of Hindustan Unilever were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Hindustan Unilever had posted standalone revenues of ₹9011.0 crore and profits of ₹1519.0 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via