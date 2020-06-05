Hindustan Unilever share price down 0.52% at 09:50 today

Hindustan Unilever share price down 0.52% at 09:50 today1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.60% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.60% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.
Shares of Hindustan Unilever were down -0.52% at 09:50 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Hindustan Unilever shares traded -0.52% lower at ₹2109.20, giving it a market capitalization of ₹4,95,531.85 crore.
Shares of Hindustan Unilever were down -0.52% at 09:50 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Hindustan Unilever shares traded -0.52% lower at ₹2109.20, giving it a market capitalization of ₹4,95,531.85 crore.
In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.60% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.
The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was up 0.3%. Among related stocks, DABUR rose 0.01%, MARICO fell 0.6%, and GODREJCP fell 0.21%.
At day's low, Hindustan Unilever shares fell as much as -0.53% to ₹2109.00, after opening at ₹2121.00. Hindustan Unilever shares had closed at ₹2120.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2109.00 to ₹2130.00 on BSE.
On BSE, Hindustan Unilever shares had a 52-week high of ₹2614.0 on Apr 08, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1660.0 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Hindustan Unilever shares have traded in a range of ₹1902.30 to ₹2148.60 while in the last week, between ₹2070.00 to ₹2148.60. 9958 shares of Hindustan Unilever were traded on the BSE today.
In the Mar - 20 quarter, Hindustan Unilever had posted standalone revenues of ₹9011.0 crore and profits of ₹1519.0 crore.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated