Hindustan Unilever share price down 0.63% at 10:47 today

On BSE, Hindustan Unilever shares had a 52-week high of ₹2614.0 on Apr 08, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1660.0 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Hindustan Unilever shares have traded in a range of ₹1902.30 to ₹2159.50 while in the last week, between ₹1990.60 to ₹2143.00. 0.39 Lakh shares of Hindustan Unilever were traded on the BSE today.