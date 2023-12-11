Hindustan Unilever share price underperform Nifty, Sensex in one year . Should you buy, sell or hold.
Stock market today: The growth pick-up during festive season was not as anticipated feel analysts. The rural demand continues to remain weak. Near terms earnings prospects thereby remain weak as per analysts and competitive intensity remains high
Hindustan Unilever share price has declined 7% in last one year and was down almost 1% in intraday trades on Monday. Hindustan Unilever remains amongst few underperformers compared to gains seen by the benchmark indices. The Nifty-50 index during the period is up more than 13% and S&P BSE Sensex is up 12.55%
