Shares of Hindustan Unilever were down -0.01% at 10:48 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. Hindustan Unilever shares traded -0.01% lower at ₹2119.80, giving it a market capitalization of ₹4,98,057.62 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.11% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was down -0.1%. Among related stocks, DABUR fell 0.38%, MARICO fell 1.22%, and GODREJCP rose 0.46%.

At day's low, Hindustan Unilever shares fell as much as -0.19% to ₹2116.00, after opening at ₹2116.00. Hindustan Unilever shares had closed at ₹2120.00 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2116.00 to ₹2132.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Hindustan Unilever shares had a 52-week high of ₹2614.0 on Apr 08, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1660.0 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Hindustan Unilever shares have traded in a range of ₹1902.30 to ₹2159.50 while in the last week, between ₹2000.95 to ₹2148.60. 0.21 Lakh shares of Hindustan Unilever were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Hindustan Unilever had posted standalone revenues of ₹9011.0 crore and profits of ₹1519.0 crore.

