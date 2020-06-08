Shares of Hindustan Unilever were up +0.09% at 10:49 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Hindustan Unilever shares traded +0.09% higher at ₹2089.05, giving it a market capitalization of ₹4,90,832.75 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.33% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was up 0.4%. Among related stocks, DABUR rose 0.91%, MARICO rose 1.93%, and GODREJCP rose 0.77%.

At day's high, Hindustan Unilever shares rose as much as 1.02% to ₹2108.45, after opening at ₹2100.00. Hindustan Unilever shares had closed at ₹2087.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2078.45 to ₹2108.45 on BSE.

On BSE, Hindustan Unilever shares had a 52-week high of ₹2614.0 on Apr 08, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1660.0 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Hindustan Unilever shares have traded in a range of ₹1902.30 to ₹2148.60 while in the last week, between ₹2070.00 to ₹2148.60. 0.37 Lakh shares of Hindustan Unilever were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Hindustan Unilever had posted standalone revenues of ₹9011.0 crore and profits of ₹1519.0 crore.

