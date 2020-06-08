Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Hindustan Unilever share price up 0.09% at 10:49 today

Shares of Hindustan Unilever were up +0.09% at 10:49 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Hindustan Unilever shares traded +0.09% higher at 2089.05, giving it a market capitalization of 4,90,832.75 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.33% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was up 0.4%. Among related stocks, DABUR rose 0.91%, MARICO rose 1.93%, and GODREJCP rose 0.77%.

At day's high, Hindustan Unilever shares rose as much as 1.02% to 2108.45, after opening at 2100.00. Hindustan Unilever shares had closed at 2087.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 2078.45 to 2108.45 on BSE.

On BSE, Hindustan Unilever shares had a 52-week high of 2614.0 on Apr 08, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1660.0 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Hindustan Unilever shares have traded in a range of 1902.30 to 2148.60 while in the last week, between 2070.00 to 2148.60. 0.37 Lakh shares of Hindustan Unilever were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Hindustan Unilever had posted standalone revenues of 9011.0 crore and profits of 1519.0 crore.

