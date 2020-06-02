Shares of Hindustan Unilever were down -0.06% at 14:50 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Hindustan Unilever shares traded -0.06% lower at ₹2105.50, giving it a market capitalization of ₹4,94,697.76 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.45% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was down -0.1%. Among related stocks, DABUR fell 1.18%, MARICO fell 1.76%, and GODREJCP rose 0.8%.

At day's low, Hindustan Unilever shares fell as much as -0.27% to ₹2101.00, after opening at ₹2120.00. Hindustan Unilever shares had closed at ₹2106.70 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2101.00 to ₹2125.80 on BSE.

On BSE, Hindustan Unilever shares had a 52-week high of ₹2614.0 on Apr 08, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1660.0 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Hindustan Unilever shares have traded in a range of ₹1902.30 to ₹2159.50 while in the last week, between ₹1961.00 to ₹2143.00. 0.57 Lakh shares of Hindustan Unilever were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Hindustan Unilever had posted standalone revenues of ₹9011.0 crore and profits of ₹1519.0 crore.

