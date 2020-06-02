Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD. share price down 0.06% at 14:50 today

Shares of Hindustan Unilever were down -0.06% at 14:50 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Hindustan Unilever shares traded -0.06% lower at 2105.50, giving it a market capitalization of 4,94,697.76 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.45% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was down -0.1%. Among related stocks, DABUR fell 1.18%, MARICO fell 1.76%, and GODREJCP rose 0.8%.

At day's low, Hindustan Unilever shares fell as much as -0.27% to 2101.00, after opening at 2120.00. Hindustan Unilever shares had closed at 2106.70 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 2101.00 to 2125.80 on BSE.

On BSE, Hindustan Unilever shares had a 52-week high of 2614.0 on Apr 08, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1660.0 on Jul 22, 2019. In the past one month, Hindustan Unilever shares have traded in a range of 1902.30 to 2159.50 while in the last week, between 1961.00 to 2143.00. 0.57 Lakh shares of Hindustan Unilever were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Hindustan Unilever had posted standalone revenues of 9011.0 crore and profits of 1519.0 crore.

