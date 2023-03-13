As Hindustan Unilever gets new CEO, what it means for the FMCG stock?1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 12:04 PM IST
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has appointed Rohit Jawa as new chief executive and managing director
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rose marginally on the BSE in Monday's early deals as the company has appointed Rohit Jawa as new chief executive and managing director (MD & CEO) for a 5‐ year period and he will succeed Sanjiv Mehta, who has been serving for the last 10 years.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×