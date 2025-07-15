Hindustan Zinc board to meet on THIS date to consider Q1 results. Details here

Hindustan Zinc's board is slated to meet later this week to consider the announcement of the financial results for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26). The large-cap company, in a filing on Tuesday, said that its board is slated to meet on Friday, July 18, to consider and approve the financial results for the April-June period.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 18, 2025, inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025," Hindustan Zinc said in a filing.

According to the company's Q1 business update shared earlier this month, Hindustan Zinc reported its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production at 265 kt, marking a 1% year-on-year (YoY) increase. However, production was lower quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to routine mine preparation activities typically undertaken in Q1.

Refined metal production stood at 250 kt, reflecting a 5% YoY and 7% QoQ decline, largely attributed to planned maintenance and plant availability constraints.

Hindustan Zinc Alloys, a 100% subsidiary of HZL, achieved its highest-ever quarterly production at 5.1 kt.

Hindustan Zinc Q1 Results Preview Domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expects Hindustan Zinc to post an 11% decline in Q1 profit to ₹3830.4 crore, as against ₹3946 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, it expects profit to decline 30%.

Meanwhile, it anticipates a 3.4% YoY and 13.6% QoQ decline in net sales to ₹7855 crore, compared with ₹8130 crore and ₹9087 crore in Q1FY25 and Q4FY25, respectively.

"We estimate EBITDA to decrease 21% QoQ (-2.9% YoY), led by lower zinc/lead prices and volumes on a YoY basis, partially offset by better silver prices," said the brokerage.

Emkay Global also forecasts Hindustan Zinc's EBITDA to be impacted by the lower zinc volumes, down 5.6% sequentially, coupled with sequentially lower zinc prices, down 7.1% QoQ in Q1, as well as from lower silver volumes, down 15.8% QoQ.

"However, average silver prices for Q1 were up 5.7% to USD33.7/oz vs USD31.9/oz in Q4. As a result, we expect the margin profile to be slightly impacted in Q1FY26, at 51.5% vs 54.6% in Q4FY25," the brokerage added.

Hindustan Zinc: Share Price Trend Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of mining and metals major Vedanta, has seen some turbulence on the stock market, with its shares declining 34% in the last one year.

On a year-to-date basis, Hindustan Zinc share price is down 1.5% while it has lost 15% in a month. On a longer time frame of five years, Hindustan Zinc share price has delivered multibagger gains of 133% to investors.

