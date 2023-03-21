Hindustan Zinc declares fourth interim dividend of ₹26 per share, record date fixed1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 05:38 PM IST
Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd settled at ₹311, up by 0.13 per cent in Tuesday's trade
State-backed Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Tuesday said the company's board has approved a fourth interim dividend of ₹26 per equity share for fiscal 2022-23. The dividend of ₹26 per share of face value of ₹2 will lead to an outgo of ₹10,985.83 crore.
