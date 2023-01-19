Hindustan Zinc declares third interim dividend of 5,493 cr, fixes record date

Mining company, Hindustan Zinc announces a third interim dividend to the tune of whopping ₹5,493 crore on Thursday. The Vedanta-backed metal player holds a strong track record of paying hefty dividends to its investors. The company has already announced the record date for the latest dividend. Also, the company declared its financial performance for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022.
As per the regulatory filing, Hindustan Zinc said that the board has approved a third interim dividend of ₹13 per equity share which is 650% of the face value of ₹2 per share for the fiscal year FY23. This dividend is amounting to ₹5,493 crore.
Hindustan Zinc has fixed January 30 as the record to determine eligible shareholders for the third interim dividend.
Earlier, for the current fiscal, Hindustan Zinc paid its first interim dividend of a whopping ₹21 per share aggregating to 1,050%, and a second interim dividend of 775% amounting to ₹15.50 per equity share. That being said, in the first six months of FY23, the company paid a total dividend of 1,825% amounting to ₹36.50 per equity share.
In FY22, the company paid a dividend of 900% valuing ₹18 per equity share to its shareholders.
