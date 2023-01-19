Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Hindustan Zinc declares third interim dividend of 5,493 cr, fixes record date

Hindustan Zinc declares third interim dividend of 5,493 cr, fixes record date

1 min read . 06:08 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar
Hindustan Zinc has fixed January 30 as the record to determine eligible shareholders for the third interim dividend.

  • Earlier, for the current fiscal, Hindustan Zinc paid its first interim dividend of a whopping 21 per share aggregating to 1,050%, and a second interim dividend of 775% amounting to 15.50 per equity share.

Mining company, Hindustan Zinc announces a third interim dividend to the tune of whopping 5,493 crore on Thursday. The Vedanta-backed metal player holds a strong track record of paying hefty dividends to its investors. The company has already announced the record date for the latest dividend. Also, the company declared its financial performance for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022.

As per the regulatory filing, Hindustan Zinc said that the board has approved a third interim dividend of 13 per equity share which is 650% of the face value of 2 per share for the fiscal year FY23. This dividend is amounting to 5,493 crore.

Hindustan Zinc has fixed January 30 as the record to determine eligible shareholders for the third interim dividend.

Earlier, for the current fiscal, Hindustan Zinc paid its first interim dividend of a whopping 21 per share aggregating to 1,050%, and a second interim dividend of 775% amounting to 15.50 per equity share. That being said, in the first six months of FY23, the company paid a total dividend of 1,825% amounting to 36.50 per equity share.

Earlier, for the current fiscal, Hindustan Zinc paid its first interim dividend of a whopping 21 per share aggregating to 1,050%, and a second interim dividend of 775% amounting to 15.50 per equity share. That being said, in the first six months of FY23, the company paid a total dividend of 1,825% amounting to 36.50 per equity share.

In FY22, the company paid a dividend of 900% valuing 18 per equity share to its shareholders.

